DBA Programme Coordinator at Mancosa

Introduction

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate Education qualifications, has the following vacancy available.

DBA Programme Coordinator

CORE PURPOSE

To co-ordinate the administrative and academic activities of the DBA programme.

Description

CORE FUNCTIONS · Liaise with prospective DBA students, advising on inter-alia, programme structure, programme costs and admission requirements· Coordinate admissions and selections processes and liaise with the admissions and selections committee. · Arrange and execute student induction and official welcome communication with new DBA students· Develop the DBA weekend workshop programme, in consultation with the DBA Programme Manager/Director· Manage the database of DBA supervisors. · Monitoring and follow up the research process and progress of DBA students. · Submit regular reports on student progress to the Manager/Director of DBA, Director Research and members of the DRC.· Communicate with DBA supervisors in respect of their appointments, induction and duties and responsibilities.· Regularly monitor supervisor performance and ensure that supervisor-student disputes are amicably and efficiently resolved.· Serve as a key liaison between the DBA office and other departments, directors, managers and staff within the organization. · Coordinate the proposal defense, assessment and approval processes.· Ensure that DRC and ethics committee members receive meeting dates, agendas and supporting documentation, timeously.· Responsible for coordinating the thesis examination processes, in accordance with the doctoral rules and as directed by the DRC.· Receive student intention to submit notifications and initiate the process of examination· Oversee the internal review and external examination processes.· Receive examiner’s reports and produce a coordinating report for the DRC.· Coordinate the thesis oral defence process· Ensure that thesis examination outcomes are communicated with appropriate stakeholders.· Responsible for ensuring that all documentation required for ratification of the thesis are received by the stipulated deadline for graduation.· Submit approved graduands lists to the AVC. · Ensure that the DBA programme delivery is in accordance with appropriate policies, rules and SOPs.· Work closely with the DBA administrator/s to ensure that logistical aspects of programme delivery are efficiently executed.· Align all mechanisms and operations to enterprise digital enterprising.

Minimum Requirements

MINIMUM JOB REQUIREMENTS · Doctoral degree· Preferable: Specialisation in business administration, management or in a cognate field/s.· Research related experience after obtaining Doctorate: 1 year· Coordination/ administration/ management experience: 3 Years RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS · The research process and Production of theses/ dissertations· Administrative processes related to delivery of a doctoral programme· Relevant committee structures· Communication skills· Conflict resolution skills· Management skills· Research Acumen· Proactive problem identification and resolution skills· Initiative taking

Desired Skills:

Communication skills

Conflict resolution

Management skills

Research Acumen

