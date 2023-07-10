DESKTOP SUPPORT ENGINEER at Technology Solution House – Western Cape Paarl

We have a position available for a Desktop support engineer based in Paarl, Western Cape. The candidate must be an excellent communicator in both Afrikaans and English.

NON-NEGOTIABLE REQUIREMENTS:

Excellent proficiency in Afrikaans and English

Must have own transport

No criminal record

Job Requirements:

Certificate or National Diploma in IT.

A+ and N+ an advantage.

1-3 years relevant work experience

Experience in networks, applications like MS Office, Google Classroom and Operating Systems such from Windows 10.

Active Directory knowledge.

Basic knowledge of IP networking and protocols, eg. HTTP, FTP, SMTP, DNS, WINS, DHCP.

Basic understanding of network services, eg email/ internet firewall Proxy

Key Job Functions:

Diagnose and troubleshoot network and desktop (and related IT devices) problems.

Create and manage asset register for various IT devices.

Install and configure OS, drivers, and applications.

Install and perform minor repairs to hardware, software, or peripheral equipment, following design or installation specifications

End user account set up and configuration.

Perform preventive IT maintenance and security activities.

Support network and stand-alone printers.

Ensure all IT related operations run smoothly.

Ensure compliance with company IT security rules.

Perform daily and weekly back-ups and updates.

Install and configure IP CCTV equipment

Competencies:

Troubleshooting and problem solving skills

Excellent communication skills

Excellent proficiency in Afrikaans and English

Accurate information gathering and analysis.

Must have own transport

No criminal record

Desired Skills:

Active Directory

MS Office

IP Networks

A+

N+

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Technology Solution House is an converged technology specialist with in-depth business and technical experience in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Risk and Security technologies, and the converged environment of integrated software applications, systems and networks. We focus on enabling business through technology. Solution House consist of three entities namely Technology Solution House, Solution House Software and Samian Technologies.

Employer & Job Benefits:

cell phone allowance

Internet Allowance

