Developer C#

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Who we are

Overview

We’re a bank, but we’re more than that too. We believe that banking is about people and that there’s a simpler way to bank, and that by helping our clients manage their financial lives better, we enable them to live better.

Why Choose Us

At Capitec, we offer our best by being a CEO in every situation – we always put the Client first, act with Energy and take Ownership. To support people in being their best, our Employee Value Proposition offers every member of our team value by encouraging their involvement in our organisation, creating cohesive teams, and providing growth opportunities as well as employee benefits and savings. We make it priority to ensure that each Capitec person feels known, valued, focused and has the opportunity to grow.

Picture yourself in the heart of a dynamic, fast-paced environment, where you can harness the power of you experience to make a real impact. The successful candidate will be joining the Insurance Team. If you’re looking for a challenging and rewarding role that will allow you to grow your skills, then we encourage you to apply for this role today!

Join Us in Becoming the Best Bank in the World

We appoint people for their potential and continuously look for talented, driven individuals to help us innovate and evolve the banking industry. That’s why we focus on finding the right people for the right jobs. We love what we do – it takes a great team, commitment and dedication to build a brand that we are proud of and that our clients trust.

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank Insurance applications according to specifications.

Experience

* 3-5 years’ proven experience in software development

* Experience in the following development languages: Minimum SQL 2005 and higher

* .Net (C#)

* Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns

* WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)

* WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

* XAML

* OO Development Methodologies

* An understanding of SOA.

Qualifications (Minimum)

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

* Application development

* Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

* UML

* Systems analysis and design

* Banking systems environment

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET Core

SQL

