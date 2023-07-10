DevOps Engineer – Johannesburg – R75 000 Per Month – Gauteng Johannesburg

Market-leading Software Development company (The Silicon Valley of South Africa) seeking DevOps Engineer, with a passion for new technologies and good, clean code.
The Job: Our client is a leading software provider for large, multi-national corporations; small, flexible enterprises; and everything in-between, and are looking to bring on board a DevOps Engineer, preferably with experience in the financial industry. The ideal candidate will have good knowledge of AWS and Azure as well as TeamCity and Jenkins, supported by a drive to continuously improve and deliver on time.
Requirements:
- BSc degree or equivalent qualification
- Knowledge of:
- Ansible, Puppet, Chef, Salt, or similar automated build tools
- Either Java or .NET primary competence
- Configuration and setup of Jenkins / Hudson, TeamCity, VSTS experience
- ITIL certification at the foundation level is preferable
- AWS and AZURE exposure are preferable
- Development background preferred although operations background will be considered
- Experience in:
- Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment
- System monitoring tools
- System administration of servers and software
- Database management
- Developing database scripts for data extracts, fixes, and deployments
- Resolving technical PROD, QA, and DEV environment issues
- Investigating and addressing availability, performance and capacity issues
Reference Number for this position is MK54484 which is a permanent position in Johannesburg offering up to R75 000 Per Month negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo at [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- AWS
- Azure
- .Net
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma