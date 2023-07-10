DevOps Engineer – Johannesburg – R75 000 Per Month

Market-leading Software Development company (The Silicon Valley of South Africa) seeking DevOps Engineer, with a passion for new technologies and good, clean code.

The Job: Our client is a leading software provider for large, multi-national corporations; small, flexible enterprises; and everything in-between, and are looking to bring on board a DevOps Engineer, preferably with experience in the financial industry. The ideal candidate will have good knowledge of AWS and Azure as well as TeamCity and Jenkins, supported by a drive to continuously improve and deliver on time.

Requirements:

BSc degree or equivalent qualification

Knowledge of:

Ansible, Puppet, Chef, Salt, or similar automated build tools

Either Java or .NET primary competence

Configuration and setup of Jenkins / Hudson, TeamCity, VSTS experience

ITIL certification at the foundation level is preferable

AWS and AZURE exposure are preferable

Development background preferred although operations background will be considered

Experience in:

Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment

System monitoring tools

System administration of servers and software

Database management

Developing database scripts for data extracts, fixes, and deployments

Resolving technical PROD, QA, and DEV environment issues

Investigating and addressing availability, performance and capacity issues

Desired Skills:

Java

AWS

Azure

.Net

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

