Finance Systems Analyst at The Foschini Group – Western Cape Parow

Position Description:

Purpose of the job

The Finance Business / Systems Analyst for ERP will drive the implementation of sound financial systems to produce effective, reliable and timely performance management information. To translate finance business requirements into quality finance solutions that support better decision making. This role develops a deep understanding of financial systems and processes, and gains insights into how key operating levers impact financial performance. The role will be responsible for developing critical business processes, functions or methodologies that once defined and designed will be handed over to finance to execute. This role is responsible for maintaining the current finance systems and streamlining processes for a world class finance function. This role will have high engagement with the Finance Centre’s of Excellence, Business Partners, Finance Shared Services and TFG Infotec.

Job Requirements

Skills and attributes

o Proven track record in business requirements analysis

o In depth understanding of financial systems and integration of transactions

o Understanding systems maintenance o Analytical skills

o Project management skills o Deadlines and results driven

o Ability to work under pressure

o Agility o Problem solving abilities

o Strong communication skills both verbal and in presentations

o Excellent interpersonal skills

Experience

o 5 – 8 years functional experience in Finance Information Systems

Qualification

o Honours Degree in Finance / Business / Mathematics / Stats

o CA (SA) / CIMA / ASSSA is desirable

o SAP experience is desirable

Key Performance Areas

Conduct research, analysis and business requirements

o Consult with the business to gain an understanding of their strategic financial objectives, identify business problems and opportunities o Conduct research to identify key financial trends, best practices and investigate tools to enable technological advancement and continuous improvement

o Analyze the needs of the business and translate the business requirements into business requirements definition and functional specifications, including the documentation of the to-be business processes.

o Continuously identify opportunities to improve and streamline finance system, formulating the suggested changes to business processes resulting in improved efficiencies

o Seek out opportunities for automation through review and redesign of existing processes in collaboration with stakeholders

o Proposal of effective solutions including the preparation of the business case and ROI

o Assist TFG Infotec with technology design and solutions, and provide insights to steer the selection of the right solution for the business or the problem at hand

o Ensure strategic and project objectives are met by validating that the requirements and solutions will deliver on the agreed objectives o Troubleshoot integration issues, trace the root cause, and identify improvements

Develop finance and information technology strategy implementation plan

o Build the finance solutions roadmap by engaging with business stakeholders to identify business needs and prioritise projects and initiatives o Drive the implementation the financial information technology strategy within business;

o Develop the finance capability models to support the roadmap and prioritisation

o Evaluating data management, integration technologies and standards and make recommendations.

Conduct system maintenance, security and UAT

o Review the requirements for the system maintenance checks

o Create a plan for routine maintenance and document the list of proposed changes;

o Develop effective and efficient test plans o Conduct the user acceptance testing and identify errors within the system; and provide feedback to TFG Infotec

o Assist with reviewing risk and impact of testing defects, and assist with fixing where necessary

o Assist super users in testing

System support, troubleshooting and training

o Develop and maintain the user guides and manuals for financial systems (Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs);

o Support of financial systems users with the current business processes

o Ability to effectively analyse root cause of system errors

o Ensure the training of all financial systems users.

o Engage with end-users to ensure full uptake of new systems

Stakeholder Engagement and Communication

o Professional engagement and collaboration with internal stakeholders on the design and development of the solutions

o Evaluate the impact of business process changes, and ensure all risks are mitigated

o Work with the businesses to ensure readiness for the future state from a process, people and technology perspective;

o Communicate with various internal and external stakeholders to apprise them of ‘what is changing’ and build awareness on the ‘To-Be’ state.

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

Learn more/Apply for this position