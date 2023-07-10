ICT Support Technician

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Actively, carry through the ICT governance policies and procedures in place to provide good stewardship in the organisation and application of the company’s ICT resources.

Support the on-going implementation of the IT Strategic plan.

Build and maintain full understanding of technology platforms with the view to better equip or optimize the ways in which ICT delivers services to the company and/or clients.

Report to ICT Team lead and provide input and support on all ICT projects.

Maintain Service-levels (Availability and Capacity planning, IT service continuity and Information security)

Support Service transition (Change management, Service asset and configuration management and Release and deployment management).

Support Service operation (Event and incident management, access management, request tracking and fulfilment).

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or relevant work experience

5+ years’ experience and working knowledge of Linux and Windows.

5+ years’ experience with virtualisation.

5+ years’ experience with maintaining a Microsoft Server Environments.

5+ years’ experience with managing a Microsoft Active Directory.

3 years Azure and Office356 administration.

Hands-on experience and knowledge of LAN / VLAN / Wireless and VPN technologies.

Experience working with and supporting internal end-users

Experience in vulnerability/patch management solutions (WSUS)

Skills and Knowledge that would be an advantage:

Microsoft Azure

Enterprise Monitoring solutions

Basic web services(Apache, Tomcat, IIS)

Familiarity with Cobit/ITIL.

Desired Skills:

Active Directory

ICT

Linux

Microsoft Azure

Office365 Administration

