IT PM Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Jul 10, 2023

A DBN based company is seeking an Intermediate IT Project Manager for a 12 month contract.

Hybrid
The responsibilities of the successful candidate will be to:

  • Manages project throughout the project lifecycle including planning, analysis, design, development, deployment, and closure.
  • Manage IT projects of the financial institution ensuring that the projects are delivered with their scope, budget, and highest level of quality standards.
  • Develops and maintains key project deliverables, project plans, communication plans and status reports.
  • Manage requirements gathering, customizations, Data Migration, testing, training and deployment for projects.
  • Plan for and oversee preparation of documentation of each project phase (business requirements, functional specification, project plan, test strategy, test plan, etc), training and support in new/modified systems.
  • Work with stakeholders to determine and prioritize project objectives, critical success factors and project risks.
  • Coordinate with vendors to ensure project progresses on schedule and within prescribed budget.
  • Manage Project teams effectively.
  • Establish healthy working relations and partnerships with Business, vendor and peers.
  • Work closely with PMO office and to set priorities.
  • Follow standards and guidelines provided by the PMO office.
  • Prepare project feasibility studies, cost-benefit analysis and proposals and obtain required approvals from appropriate IT management and project sponsors.
  • Establish project plans, resources, budgets and timeframes, and assign tasks.
  • Identify, track and communicate project progress, milestones, deliverables changes and dependencies within the schedule, costs, issues and risks.
  • The following minimum requirements must be met in order to be considered for this position:
  • Minimum 8 years of experience as Project Manager with at least 3 years in a banking or financial institution(s).
  • Previous banking project experience is required.
  • Experience in implementation of banking solutions (i.e., payment solutions, lending solutions and insurance solutions, etc).
  • Knowledge of SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle) processes is required.

Required Qualification:

  • Bachelor’s degree in IT/Project Management or Business Administration highly preferred.
  • Detail oriented with strong organizational skills and ability to meet deadlines on a consistent basis.
  • Self-motivated with proactive approach to problem solving.
  • Ability to work independently and effectively as a team player.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Project Management Certification is required.

Skills:

  • Project Management skills including project scheduling, project deliverables, and project budgeting and controlling all aspects of projects.
  • Strong understanding of project management methodologies.
  • Excellent presentation skill

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management Certification
  • banking or financial institution
  • payment solutions
  • lending solutions

