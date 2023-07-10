IT PM Durban

A DBN based company is seeking an Intermediate IT Project Manager for a 12 month contract.
Hybrid
The responsibilities of the successful candidate will be to:
- Manages project throughout the project lifecycle including planning, analysis, design, development, deployment, and closure.
- Manage IT projects of the financial institution ensuring that the projects are delivered with their scope, budget, and highest level of quality standards.
- Develops and maintains key project deliverables, project plans, communication plans and status reports.
- Manage requirements gathering, customizations, Data Migration, testing, training and deployment for projects.
- Plan for and oversee preparation of documentation of each project phase (business requirements, functional specification, project plan, test strategy, test plan, etc), training and support in new/modified systems.
- Work with stakeholders to determine and prioritize project objectives, critical success factors and project risks.
- Coordinate with vendors to ensure project progresses on schedule and within prescribed budget.
- Manage Project teams effectively.
- Establish healthy working relations and partnerships with Business, vendor and peers.
- Work closely with PMO office and to set priorities.
- Follow standards and guidelines provided by the PMO office.
- Prepare project feasibility studies, cost-benefit analysis and proposals and obtain required approvals from appropriate IT management and project sponsors.
- Establish project plans, resources, budgets and timeframes, and assign tasks.
- Identify, track and communicate project progress, milestones, deliverables changes and dependencies within the schedule, costs, issues and risks.
- The following minimum requirements must be met in order to be considered for this position:
- Minimum 8 years of experience as Project Manager with at least 3 years in a banking or financial institution(s).
- Previous banking project experience is required.
- Experience in implementation of banking solutions (i.e., payment solutions, lending solutions and insurance solutions, etc).
- Knowledge of SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle) processes is required.
Required Qualification:
- Bachelor’s degree in IT/Project Management or Business Administration highly preferred.
- Detail oriented with strong organizational skills and ability to meet deadlines on a consistent basis.
- Self-motivated with proactive approach to problem solving.
- Ability to work independently and effectively as a team player.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Project Management Certification is required.
Skills:
- Project Management skills including project scheduling, project deliverables, and project budgeting and controlling all aspects of projects.
- Strong understanding of project management methodologies.
- Excellent presentation skill
Desired Skills:
- Project Management Certification
- banking or financial institution
- payment solutions
- lending solutions