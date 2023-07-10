IT PM Durban

A DBN based company is seeking an Intermediate IT Project Manager for a 12 month contract.

Hybrid

The responsibilities of the successful candidate will be to:

Manages project throughout the project lifecycle including planning, analysis, design, development, deployment, and closure.

Manage IT projects of the financial institution ensuring that the projects are delivered with their scope, budget, and highest level of quality standards.

Develops and maintains key project deliverables, project plans, communication plans and status reports.

Manage requirements gathering, customizations, Data Migration, testing, training and deployment for projects.

Plan for and oversee preparation of documentation of each project phase (business requirements, functional specification, project plan, test strategy, test plan, etc), training and support in new/modified systems.

Work with stakeholders to determine and prioritize project objectives, critical success factors and project risks.

Coordinate with vendors to ensure project progresses on schedule and within prescribed budget.

Manage Project teams effectively.

Establish healthy working relations and partnerships with Business, vendor and peers.

Work closely with PMO office and to set priorities.

Follow standards and guidelines provided by the PMO office.

Prepare project feasibility studies, cost-benefit analysis and proposals and obtain required approvals from appropriate IT management and project sponsors.

Establish project plans, resources, budgets and timeframes, and assign tasks.

Identify, track and communicate project progress, milestones, deliverables changes and dependencies within the schedule, costs, issues and risks.

The following minimum requirements must be met in order to be considered for this position:

Minimum 8 years of experience as Project Manager with at least 3 years in a banking or financial institution(s).

Previous banking project experience is required.

Experience in implementation of banking solutions (i.e., payment solutions, lending solutions and insurance solutions, etc).

Knowledge of SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle) processes is required.

Required Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree in IT/Project Management or Business Administration highly preferred.

Detail oriented with strong organizational skills and ability to meet deadlines on a consistent basis.

Self-motivated with proactive approach to problem solving.

Ability to work independently and effectively as a team player.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Project Management Certification is required.

Skills:

Project Management skills including project scheduling, project deliverables, and project budgeting and controlling all aspects of projects.

Strong understanding of project management methodologies.

Excellent presentation skill

Desired Skills:

Project Management Certification

banking or financial institution

payment solutions

lending solutions

