IT Systems Specialist

Jul 10, 2023

DUR001874 – IT Systems Specialist – Durban
Purpose of the job:
Supporting the business by managing IT infrastructure and software service providers.
Required Qualifications

  • Matric
  • Qualification in computer science/ information technology/ computer engineering.

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

  • Minimum 2 years’ experience as a Systems Specialist / IT Support
  • Network servers, Telephone system (VOX) , The Solution (WMS), RF system, Surveillance system, T&A systems, Weighbridge system, Printer server
  • WAN connection via ISP, Microwave links. LAN connection via local networks
  • WIFI support via RDS (remote desktop)
  • Adequate controls in place to mitigate system failure – (software and hardware)
  • Coordinate change requests for enhancements / additional functionality to operating systems
  • Ensure proper on-boarding processes are followed for new employees, & adequate training is provided
  • Appropriate user access assigned in terms of LOAs
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office Packages

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Excellent communications skills, both written and verbally
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • High attention to detail
  • Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills
  • Negotiation Skills
  • Time Management and Priorities Management Skills
  • Capable of working in a diverse team in an unstructured environment
  • Deadline driven and capable to provide results in a demanding position
  • Effective planning and organizational skills

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.
Desired Skills:

  • VPX
  • WMS
  • RF system
  • T&A systems
  • Weighbridge system

