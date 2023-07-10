IT Systems Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

DUR001874 – IT Systems Specialist – Durban

Purpose of the job:

Supporting the business by managing IT infrastructure and software service providers.

Required Qualifications

Matric

Qualification in computer science/ information technology/ computer engineering.

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

Minimum 2 years’ experience as a Systems Specialist / IT Support

Network servers, Telephone system (VOX) , The Solution (WMS), RF system, Surveillance system, T&A systems, Weighbridge system, Printer server

WAN connection via ISP, Microwave links. LAN connection via local networks

WIFI support via RDS (remote desktop)

Adequate controls in place to mitigate system failure – (software and hardware)

Coordinate change requests for enhancements / additional functionality to operating systems

Ensure proper on-boarding processes are followed for new employees, & adequate training is provided

Appropriate user access assigned in terms of LOAs

Knowledge of Microsoft Office Packages

Behavioural Competencies:

Excellent communications skills, both written and verbally

Interpersonal skills

Ability to work under pressure

High attention to detail

Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills

Negotiation Skills

Time Management and Priorities Management Skills

Capable of working in a diverse team in an unstructured environment

Deadline driven and capable to provide results in a demanding position

Effective planning and organizational skills

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

Required Qualifications

Matric

Qualification in computer science/ information technology/ computer engineering.

Technical Competencies and responsibilities

Minimum 2 years’ experience as a Systems Specialist / IT Support

Network servers, Telephone system (VOX) , The Solution (WMS), RF system, Surveillance system, T&A systems, Weighbridge system, Printer server

WAN connection via ISP, Microwave links. LAN connection via local networks

WIFI support via RDS (remote desktop)

Adequate controls in place to mitigate system failure – (software and hardware)

Coordinate change requests for enhancements / additional functionality to operating systems

Ensure proper on-boarding processes are followed for new employees, & adequate training is provided

Appropriate user access assigned in terms of LOAs

Knowledge of Microsoft Office Packages

Behavioural Competencies:

Excellent communications skills, both written and verbally

Interpersonal skills

Ability to work under pressure

High attention to detail

Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills

Negotiation Skills

Time Management and Priorities Management Skills

Capable of working in a diverse team in an unstructured environment

Deadline driven and capable to provide results in a demanding position

Effective planning and organizational skills

Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.

Desired Skills:

VPX

WMS

RF system

T&A systems

Weighbridge system

Learn more/Apply for this position