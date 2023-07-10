IT Systems Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

DUR001874 – IT Systems Specialist – Durban
Purpose of the job:
Supporting the business by managing IT infrastructure and software service providers.
Required Qualifications
- Matric
- Qualification in computer science/ information technology/ computer engineering.
Technical Competencies and responsibilities
- Minimum 2 years’ experience as a Systems Specialist / IT Support
- Network servers, Telephone system (VOX) , The Solution (WMS), RF system, Surveillance system, T&A systems, Weighbridge system, Printer server
- WAN connection via ISP, Microwave links. LAN connection via local networks
- WIFI support via RDS (remote desktop)
- Adequate controls in place to mitigate system failure – (software and hardware)
- Coordinate change requests for enhancements / additional functionality to operating systems
- Ensure proper on-boarding processes are followed for new employees, & adequate training is provided
- Appropriate user access assigned in terms of LOAs
- Knowledge of Microsoft Office Packages
Behavioural Competencies:
- Excellent communications skills, both written and verbally
- Interpersonal skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- High attention to detail
- Analytical and Problem-Solving Skills
- Negotiation Skills
- Time Management and Priorities Management Skills
- Capable of working in a diverse team in an unstructured environment
- Deadline driven and capable to provide results in a demanding position
- Effective planning and organizational skills
Only candidates with the minimum requirements will be considered.
Desired Skills:
- VPX
- WMS
- RF system
- T&A systems
- Weighbridge system