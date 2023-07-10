Java Developer Lead – Cape Town – R1.1m per annum at E – merge IT recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Think of a career destination on the Cape Town beachfront – a breath-taking expanse of white sand and surf, against the backdrop of the world-famous Table Mountain. Gaming Software Company is on the lookout for a Java Developer Lead to join their team of developers who are in the business of creating magic.

The successful candidate will need to continuously keep up-to-date with the latest technology trends and engage in research and development activities to ensure that the team is using the most recent and relevant tools for the job.

The role is a work-from-home role but imagining views of the sea and Table Mountain is a sure way to motivate you to SEND YOUR CV TODAY!!1

The technology environment:

Java version 8+

Spring boot

SOAP/XML

JSON

Microservices

Kubernetes

Angular 2+

PHP

MySQL

Eclipse/IntelliJ Idea

GIT

Jira

Reference Number for this position is MK53004 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town, but successful candidate will be working remotely offering a perm rate of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Java

Springboot

JSON

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

