Mongo DB DBA – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Calling all data architects! Are you ready to embark on an exhilarating journey as a MongoDB DBA in the vibrant city of Cape Town?
Unlock the power of cutting-edge database technology and shape the future of data management. Join our dynamic team, where innovation meets efficiency, and become the maestro of MongoDB in the heart of South Africa’s tech hub
Candidate Requirements
- Managing installations and upgrades
- Assisting Development Teams in designing and optimising systems
- carrying out database administration tasks
- Working with SECURITY team to manage access and compliance
- Checking OS and Database logs
- Do backups and restores as requested
- Do regular disaster recovery trials
- Profile server resource usage, optimise and tweak as necessary
- Regularly review AD groups to make sure membership is still valid
- Provide output to internal and external auditors as requested
- Implement encryption and data masking options where required
- Grant permission to servers and databases in conjunction with standards as per security team
- Review DBMS software licenses for compliance as well as opportunities to reduce [URL Removed] incidents
- To research, assess and implement new features of MONGODB
- Troubleshoot and support on DBA issues
- Perform change management tasks to push data changes to various systems in the enterprise
- Identifies new opportunities for optimization, budgeting, and hiring
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required
- 4 years of experience managing MONGODB environment
- 4 years of experience with MONGODB ENTERPRISE edition with OPSMANAGER
- Working on Linux servers (not necessary as an ADMIN)
- Strong proficiency in performance tuning
- Strong proficiency in backup/restore techniques
- Strong proficiency in Linux operating system and scripts developments
- Experience working with AWS infrastructures services (EC2, S3)
