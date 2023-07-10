Mongo DB DBA – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Calling all data architects! Are you ready to embark on an exhilarating journey as a MongoDB DBA in the vibrant city of Cape Town?

Unlock the power of cutting-edge database technology and shape the future of data management. Join our dynamic team, where innovation meets efficiency, and become the maestro of MongoDB in the heart of South Africa’s tech hub

Candidate Requirements

Managing installations and upgrades

Assisting Development Teams in designing and optimising systems

carrying out database administration tasks

Working with SECURITY team to manage access and compliance

Checking OS and Database logs

Do backups and restores as requested

Do regular disaster recovery trials

Profile server resource usage, optimise and tweak as necessary

Regularly review AD groups to make sure membership is still valid

Provide output to internal and external auditors as requested

Implement encryption and data masking options where required

Grant permission to servers and databases in conjunction with standards as per security team

Review DBMS software licenses for compliance as well as opportunities to reduce [URL Removed] incidents

To research, assess and implement new features of MONGODB

Troubleshoot and support on DBA issues

Perform change management tasks to push data changes to various systems in the enterprise

Identifies new opportunities for optimization, budgeting, and hiring

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

4 years of experience managing MONGODB environment

4 years of experience with MONGODB ENTERPRISE edition with OPSMANAGER

Working on Linux servers (not necessary as an ADMIN)

Strong proficiency in performance tuning

Strong proficiency in backup/restore techniques

Strong proficiency in Linux operating system and scripts developments

Experience working with AWS infrastructures services (EC2, S3)

Desired Skills:

MongoDB

Linux

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

