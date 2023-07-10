Network Security Engineer

Perform Network evaluation, planning, provisioning and, assurance (maintenance) and implementation (fulfilment) for Network Security. Knowledge in data telecommunications network (MAN, WAN,LAN,Network Security) capacity planning and design and provisioning. Experience with a telecommunications system of approximately 1,000 users.

Understanding of outside plant design, cable, and line installation, inside plant design and circuit design.

Designed and implemented internet protocol subnet masks including route summarization. Designed and implemented a dynamic internet protocol routing system, especially OSPF. Follow Change management processes.

Ability to work independently. Implementation and Operation of Networks and Network Security (i.e. configurations of solutions, routers, switches, VLANs, Spanning tree, Security Protocols, Routing Protocols, Next Gen Firewall Intrusion and detection/prevention protocols, intrusion detection, penetration and vulnerability preventative mechanisms, best practice security coding practices, ethical hacking and threat methods, UNIX and Linux OS, User identity and Privileged Access Management, application of security and encryption technology).

Knowledge and experience of Network Security implementation, DNS. Encryption technologies and standards, VPN’s VLANs, VoIP and other network routing methods. Security, Network, and web related protocols (e.g., TCP/IP, UDP, IPSEC, HTTP, HTTPS, SSL, TLS, routing protocols, etc.).

Advanced Persistent Threats (APT). Phishing and social engineering protection. Centralised Network / Security access controllers. Gateway anti-malware and enhanced authentication. Configure and install firewalls and intrusion detection systems. Perform vulnerability testing, risk analyses and security assessments.

Develop automation scripts to handle and track incidents. Investigate intrusion incidents, conduct forensic investigations, and mount incident responses.

Authentication, authorization, and encryption solutions. Define, implement, and maintain corporate security policies.

Troubleshooting and support – network security.

Evaluation and research new technologies and processes that enhance security capabilities. Test security solutions using industry standard analysis criteria.

Deliver technical reports and formal papers on test findings.

Respond to information security issues during each stage of a project’s lifecycle. Supervise changes in software, hardware, facilities, telecommunications, and user needs. Analyse and advise on new security technologies and program conformance.

Recommend modifications in legal, technical, and regulatory areas that affect IS&T security.

Qualification & Experience

Degree or Advanced Diploma (NQF7) OR relevant vendor industry certification (i.e., Vendor Certified Network Professional such as Cisco, Huawei, Alcatel, Nokia, Juniper, Extreme, etc.) with 3-year post-qualification experience. [Network Security environment – advantage would be experience and certification in Palo Alto systems]10+ years exereinceMust have valid driver’s license and own transport. Supervisory experienc

Desired Skills:

Cisco Security

Alcatel

Juniper

Extreme

Palo Alto

VPN VLANS VOIP

Network security

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

