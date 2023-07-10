NEW WORK: MID-LEVEL FULL STACK DEVELOPER- C# @ BRYANSTON (HYBRID) – R700K P/A CTC

NEW WORK IN >> at a technically astute investment manager hub operating out of the UK, South Africa, Ireland and the USA. They work as independent advisers to scale sustainably and offer quality advice to g lobal clients. Join a team that is client centric, high energy and results driven; their investment methods are tailored according to the individual needs and they really are the best of the breed.

This role is for driven, self-motivated, and analytical developers who have the ability to solve complex business requirements through the implementation of high-quality, user-friendly applications.

This is what you need to land an interview:

You have a solid 6+ years as a Developer with deep capability for backend development in C# .NET and MSSQL including .NET Core, Entity Framework and T-SQL

Strong understanding of UI, cross-browser compatibility, general web functions and standards

Expertise and hands-on exposure to Web Applications and programming languages such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and API’s

You have decent pattern knowledge – MVVM / MVC, Dependency Injection etc.

Strong grasp of security principles

Exposure to various forms of testing – Unit testing, integration testing etc.

By nature, you communicate effectively through appropriate channels (Video Conferencing, Instant messaging, e-mail etc.)

Qualification:

Must be university degreed with good marks at university and a knack for mathematics

Reference Number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position based in Bryanston offering a cost to company salary of up to R700k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nicole Flatscher on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

