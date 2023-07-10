NEW WORK >> SENIOR FULL STACK C# DEVELOPER / CONSULTANT – PTA (HYBRID) @ R580 to R700 PER HOUR at E – merge IT recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

This work is suited to the technically astute, the go-getter and the best there is when it comes to the .NET Stack! You will join a leading Automotive Hub paving the way for other manufacturer hubs who try to be half as cool. The current need is for a Application Manager / C# Developer to work on cutting-edge technical solutions and create ground-breaking premium mobility solutions while working Greenfields projects.

Land the job with the following key requirements:

You have 5-12 years’ experience developing web applications in .NET / C# / Angular and other programming languages

You are skilled in Unified Modelling Language (UML) as a standardised approach to visualising system design

Understanding of T-SQL programming and Oracle SQL

By nature you have strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Broad understanding of coding and programming languages

Proficient knowledge of the operation and development designs of agile software

Working in a ITIL conformity environment / using the ITIL standardised process including incident, problem, and change

Working in tools like JIRA, Confluence and Bitbucket (based on GIT)

Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, software architecture, or related field

Reference Number for this position is NF57325 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand and Centurion offering a rate of between R580 to R700 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nicole Flatscher on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

UML

Angular

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position