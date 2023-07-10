Project manager

Our top tier Financial client is seeking a 12 month contractor for a Senior Project Manager role. The incumbent must have worked as a PM for a Financial institution. Investment Banking is key to this role.

Hybrid

Johannesburg

Non-Negotiable Requirements

10 years + Project Management experience

5 years investment banking experience in implementing Business Technology solutions,

knowledge of the Custody Business

Fully comfortable with Agile delivery methodology and ceremonies (Scrum or SAFe)

Ability to manage a number of dependencies outside their project

Specific Additional Experience

Experience working with TCS (Tata Consulting Services) and the Custody BANCs system

Completed application version upgrade projects

Statement of Work End to end delivery of projects

Manage scope of work, budget, timeframes and quality of deliverables

Take necessary measures to manage potential risks

Consider processes, business, technology and people in order to implement changes

Communicate with stakeholders frequently to keep them informed and up-to-date

Facilitate process to allocate and secure resources to projects

Verify times and value captured by project team against the project

Complete project dashboard accurately and timeously

Coordinate day to day tasks and elimination of obstacles

Clarify responsibilities in the team

Enable a high performing environment

Ensure adherence to PMO minimum standards

Adhere and contribute to PMO standards

Produce agreed artefacts according to PMO minimum standards, including:

Sizing, Scoping, Costing, Baseline Project Plans, Risk Management, Quality Plan,

Communication

Evaluate and assess the effectiveness of the minimum standards and suggest necessary changes to PMO if necessary

Vendor and procurement Management

Follow the official procurement process to engage with any software, professional or managed services vendors

Adhere to policies surrounding contractors

Ensure correct invoicing processes are followed

Ensure contractor on-boarding process is followed correctly

Partake in software contract negotiation when need be

Be familiar with and execute all legal processes

Provide feedback to vendors on contractor performance

Internal and external stakeholder relationship management

Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organizational effectiveness

Identify areas of concern in terms of reporting and use influence to debate and agree the best way forward

Act speedily to resolve problems, queries and complaints

Use influence and negotiation to achieve win-win outcomes

Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients’ needs are met

Proactively communicate and share information and encourage discussion and debate (share successes, highlight challenges and identify and manage risks)

Read the cultural environment and adapt communication style to meet the needs of different audiences

Anticipate and manage conflict, demonstrating an ability to resolve differences, particularly where these may be stalling the implementation of agreed plans

Desired Skills:

Investment Banking

PM Cerifications

Agile

CIB

