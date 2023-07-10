Project manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jul 10, 2023

Our top tier Financial client is seeking a 12 month contractor for a Senior Project Manager role. The incumbent must have worked as a PM for a Financial institution. Investment Banking is key to this role.

Hybrid
Johannesburg
Non-Negotiable Requirements

  • 10 years + Project Management experience
  • 5 years investment banking experience in implementing Business Technology solutions,
  • knowledge of the Custody Business
  • Fully comfortable with Agile delivery methodology and ceremonies (Scrum or SAFe)
  • Ability to manage a number of dependencies outside their project

Specific Additional Experience

  • Experience working with TCS (Tata Consulting Services) and the Custody BANCs system
  • Completed application version upgrade projects
  • Statement of Work End to end delivery of projects
  • Manage scope of work, budget, timeframes and quality of deliverables
  • Take necessary measures to manage potential risks
  • Consider processes, business, technology and people in order to implement changes
  • Communicate with stakeholders frequently to keep them informed and up-to-date
  • Facilitate process to allocate and secure resources to projects
  • Verify times and value captured by project team against the project
  • Complete project dashboard accurately and timeously
  • Coordinate day to day tasks and elimination of obstacles
  • Clarify responsibilities in the team
  • Enable a high performing environment
  • Ensure adherence to PMO minimum standards
  • Adhere and contribute to PMO standards
  • Produce agreed artefacts according to PMO minimum standards, including:
  • Sizing, Scoping, Costing, Baseline Project Plans, Risk Management, Quality Plan,
  • Communication
  • Evaluate and assess the effectiveness of the minimum standards and suggest necessary changes to PMO if necessary
  • Vendor and procurement Management
  • Follow the official procurement process to engage with any software, professional or managed services vendors
  • Adhere to policies surrounding contractors
  • Ensure correct invoicing processes are followed
  • Ensure contractor on-boarding process is followed correctly
  • Partake in software contract negotiation when need be
  • Be familiar with and execute all legal processes
  • Provide feedback to vendors on contractor performance
  • Internal and external stakeholder relationship management
  • Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organizational effectiveness
  • Identify areas of concern in terms of reporting and use influence to debate and agree the best way forward
  • Act speedily to resolve problems, queries and complaints
  • Use influence and negotiation to achieve win-win outcomes
  • Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients’ needs are met
  • Proactively communicate and share information and encourage discussion and debate (share successes, highlight challenges and identify and manage risks)
  • Read the cultural environment and adapt communication style to meet the needs of different audiences
  • Anticipate and manage conflict, demonstrating an ability to resolve differences, particularly where these may be stalling the implementation of agreed plans

Desired Skills:

  • Investment Banking
  • PM Cerifications
  • Agile
  • CIB

