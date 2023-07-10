Project manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our top tier Financial client is seeking a 12 month contractor for a Senior Project Manager role. The incumbent must have worked as a PM for a Financial institution. Investment Banking is key to this role.
Hybrid
Johannesburg
Non-Negotiable Requirements
- 10 years + Project Management experience
- 5 years investment banking experience in implementing Business Technology solutions,
- knowledge of the Custody Business
- Fully comfortable with Agile delivery methodology and ceremonies (Scrum or SAFe)
- Ability to manage a number of dependencies outside their project
Specific Additional Experience
- Experience working with TCS (Tata Consulting Services) and the Custody BANCs system
- Completed application version upgrade projects
- Statement of Work End to end delivery of projects
- Manage scope of work, budget, timeframes and quality of deliverables
- Take necessary measures to manage potential risks
- Consider processes, business, technology and people in order to implement changes
- Communicate with stakeholders frequently to keep them informed and up-to-date
- Facilitate process to allocate and secure resources to projects
- Verify times and value captured by project team against the project
- Complete project dashboard accurately and timeously
- Coordinate day to day tasks and elimination of obstacles
- Clarify responsibilities in the team
- Enable a high performing environment
- Ensure adherence to PMO minimum standards
- Adhere and contribute to PMO standards
- Produce agreed artefacts according to PMO minimum standards, including:
- Sizing, Scoping, Costing, Baseline Project Plans, Risk Management, Quality Plan,
- Communication
- Evaluate and assess the effectiveness of the minimum standards and suggest necessary changes to PMO if necessary
- Vendor and procurement Management
- Follow the official procurement process to engage with any software, professional or managed services vendors
- Adhere to policies surrounding contractors
- Ensure correct invoicing processes are followed
- Ensure contractor on-boarding process is followed correctly
- Partake in software contract negotiation when need be
- Be familiar with and execute all legal processes
- Provide feedback to vendors on contractor performance
- Internal and external stakeholder relationship management
- Build and maintain effective relationships with all key stakeholders to facilitate organizational effectiveness
- Identify areas of concern in terms of reporting and use influence to debate and agree the best way forward
- Act speedily to resolve problems, queries and complaints
- Use influence and negotiation to achieve win-win outcomes
- Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure clients’ needs are met
- Proactively communicate and share information and encourage discussion and debate (share successes, highlight challenges and identify and manage risks)
- Read the cultural environment and adapt communication style to meet the needs of different audiences
- Anticipate and manage conflict, demonstrating an ability to resolve differences, particularly where these may be stalling the implementation of agreed plans
Desired Skills:
- Investment Banking
- PM Cerifications
- Agile
- CIB