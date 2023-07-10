RBI Specialist

To assess clients in distress, review restructuring/settlement proposals from clients and provide suitable restructuring and repayment profiles, review financial statements/management accounts and provide advice to the team regarding financial position of the clients and financial ability to commit to restructured repayment profiles, manage clients in distress for purposes of making recoveries.

Qualification

The incumbent must have commercial qualifications e.g., BCom with post graduate degree: MBA / MBL.

Knowledge Experience

At least 8-10 years’ experience in a Restructuring environment – businesses experiencing distress.

Exposure to business rescue matters.

Exposure to legal agreements or litigation for purpose of recoveries.

Exposure to various collaterals.

Exposure to credit committees in financial institutions, Preferably DFI’s.

Review and consider settlement/restructuring proposals from clients and formulate the most efficient and suitable restructuring and repayment profiles for the client in distress.

Support the other team members in negotiating settlement/restructuring proposals with clients.

Prepare reports to relevant committees on the feasibility of settlements or restructuring of the organization’s client’s facilities which are in arrears.

Carry out Business Reviews.

Ensure that the organization’s collateral is maintained or improved for purposes of maximizing the client’s recovery,

Play a credit risk support role to other team members in providing financial advice or analysis of client’s financial statement or management accounts in submission reports to committees.

Review legal agreements from a financial and credit risk perspective.

Manage and monitor clients in distress.

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position