Senior IT Business Analyst/BA (Core Banking/Finance) Hybrid (TB) – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Understanding and documenting the needs of the business for new systems or changes to existing ones.
- Facilitating, co-ordinating and managing workshops with business stakeholders and technical teams to ensure the envisaged solution meets the needs of the business.
- Review and provide feedback to business artefacts ensuring the wants and needs are clearly understood and analysed.
- Mapping current and to-be business processes by identifying inefficiencies and areas for improvement.
- Managing and overseeing business analysis tasks and milestones.
- Creating and adhering to business analysis tasks estimates and pro-actively communicating risks to achieving the estimate.
- Proactively identifying potential risks related to the project and requirements.
- Providing support during User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and assisting the Testing team if required.
- Continuously evaluating and recommending improvements to existing systems and processes.
- Use business analysis tools and techniques to develop wireframes, context diagrams, story maps, state transition diagrams, process flow diagrams etc.
- Take part in the planning and prioritization of new functionality and enhancements with key business stakeholders.
- Mapping product rules e.g. activation, onboarding, maintenance, arrears, collections etc.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric plus relevant IT Degree/Diploma.
- BA Diploma preferred.
- 10 year’s minimum BA work experience required.
- Must have work experience in financial services/core banking industry (mandatory).
- Must have solid work experience with business processes, BPMN, UAT, Systems Analysis and JAD sessions.
- Must be able to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
- Working within Africa (advantage).
- Product Owner experience (advantage).
- Scrum Master experience (advantage).
- Must have experience working on Agile and Waterfall projects (mandatory).
Desired Skills:
- IT BA
- Business Analyst
- Finance & Core Banking