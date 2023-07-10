Senior IT Business Analyst/BA (Core Banking/Finance) Hybrid (TB)

Jul 10, 2023

  • Understanding and documenting the needs of the business for new systems or changes to existing ones.

  • Facilitating, co-ordinating and managing workshops with business stakeholders and technical teams to ensure the envisaged solution meets the needs of the business.

  • Review and provide feedback to business artefacts ensuring the wants and needs are clearly understood and analysed.

  • Mapping current and to-be business processes by identifying inefficiencies and areas for improvement.

  • Managing and overseeing business analysis tasks and milestones.

  • Creating and adhering to business analysis tasks estimates and pro-actively communicating risks to achieving the estimate.

  • Proactively identifying potential risks related to the project and requirements.

  • Providing support during User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and assisting the Testing team if required.

  • Continuously evaluating and recommending improvements to existing systems and processes.

  • Use business analysis tools and techniques to develop wireframes, context diagrams, story maps, state transition diagrams, process flow diagrams etc.

  • Take part in the planning and prioritization of new functionality and enhancements with key business stakeholders.

  • Mapping product rules e.g. activation, onboarding, maintenance, arrears, collections etc.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric plus relevant IT Degree/Diploma.

  • BA Diploma preferred.

  • 10 year’s minimum BA work experience required.

  • Must have work experience in financial services/core banking industry (mandatory).

  • Must have solid work experience with business processes, BPMN, UAT, Systems Analysis and JAD sessions.

  • Must be able to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

  • Working within Africa (advantage).

  • Product Owner experience (advantage).

  • Scrum Master experience (advantage).

  • Must have experience working on Agile and Waterfall projects (mandatory).

Desired Skills:

  • IT BA
  • Business Analyst
  • Finance & Core Banking

