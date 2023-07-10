System Administrator – Gauteng Centurion

Maintain and support the (Head Office and Branches) including data centre, networks infrastructure, server infrastructure and Patch Management on all IT related infrastructure with respect to performance, availability and security. Responsibilities include administration and management of the following: LAN/WAN, Firewalls, Switches, Routers, Storage Area Network, Wireless Infrastructure (i.e. Aruba environment and VMWare), Chassis/ Blade infrastructure, Windows security related, Firmware, Active Directory, Windows, UNIX & Linux Servers, Print Services, Exchange Servers, Anti-virus, Microsoft Teams for Business, and the Office 365environment. The job is also responsible for these aspects of Disaster Recovery.

Desired Skills:

MSCE

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

SOE

