Systems Intergrator – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role Purpose:

As a Systems Intergrator, you’ll be responsible for designing and implementing solutions that will allow our clients to manage their IT infrastructure. You should have a good understanding of the different elements of IT infrastructure and the business processes involved in managing them. .

Qualifications

Tertiary qualification in information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent; (NQF level 7) or equivalent

Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS)

Microsoft Certified Professional Developer (MCPD)

Requirements

Consistently write, translate, and code software programs and applications according to specifications and developing workable enterprise systems.

Run and monitor software performance tests on new and existing programs for the purposes of correcting errors, isolating areas for improvement, and general debugging.

Administer critical analysis of test results and deliver solutions to problem areas.

Manage and/or provide guidance to junior software developers.

Perform configuration management on the integration code and systems interfaces.

Provision of secure application programme interface/ framework for external third-party systems to interface

Conform to legislation, policies, industry standards and best practice.

Provision of secure application programme interface/ framework for external third-party systems to interface

Keep up to date with the latest data protection and security threats and ensure we mitigate against this risk.

