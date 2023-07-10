Technical Lead

We are seeking a seasoned Technical Lead who is passionate about Renewable Energy.

This role invites you to join a prestigious and progressive client, renowned for its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Drawing on your strong background in Electrical Engineering and expertise in solar energy design, you will drive competitive bid preparation, provide technical guidance for ongoing projects, and spearhead a high-performing technical team.

This position offers the chance to contribute to the client’s organic growth while shaping a sustainable future.

Stay ahead of industry trends and technologies, with a particular emphasis on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

We are seeking a leader with strong problem-solving skills, a commitment to continuous learning, and an ability to foster a positive team environment.

Drive the technical team’s efforts in crafting compelling bid proposals

Deliver technical guidance and solutions for existing solar energy initiatives

Recruit, mentor, and steer a high-calibre technical workforce

Employ PVSyst and AutoCAD to assist in the design and simulation of solar ventures

Keep abreast of industry shifts and advancements, particularly in the area of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

Comes with at least 10 years of relevant experience in the solar energy field, including a minimum of 5 years in a leadership capacity.

Holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering or a similar field. Additional qualifications are advantageous.

Has a demonstrated history of effectively leading and overseeing technical teams.

Is adept at using PVSyst and AutoCAD; familiarity with other industry-related software is beneficial.

Has deep understanding of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

