Technical Lead – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 10, 2023

We are seeking a seasoned Technical Lead who is passionate about Renewable Energy.

  • This role invites you to join a prestigious and progressive client, renowned for its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

  • Drawing on your strong background in Electrical Engineering and expertise in solar energy design, you will drive competitive bid preparation, provide technical guidance for ongoing projects, and spearhead a high-performing technical team.

  • This position offers the chance to contribute to the client’s organic growth while shaping a sustainable future.

  • Stay ahead of industry trends and technologies, with a particular emphasis on Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

  • We are seeking a leader with strong problem-solving skills, a commitment to continuous learning, and an ability to foster a positive team environment.

  • Drive the technical team’s efforts in crafting compelling bid proposals

  • Deliver technical guidance and solutions for existing solar energy initiatives

  • Recruit, mentor, and steer a high-calibre technical workforce

  • Employ PVSyst and AutoCAD to assist in the design and simulation of solar ventures

  • Keep abreast of industry shifts and advancements, particularly in the area of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

  • Comes with at least 10 years of relevant experience in the solar energy field, including a minimum of 5 years in a leadership capacity.

  • Holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering or a similar field. Additional qualifications are advantageous.

  • Has a demonstrated history of effectively leading and overseeing technical teams.

  • Is adept at using PVSyst and AutoCAD; familiarity with other industry-related software is beneficial.

  • Has deep understanding of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)

Desired Skills:

  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Critical Thinking
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Management of Financial Resources
  • Time Management

