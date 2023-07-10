Technical Specialist – Roads & Highways at SMEC SA (Pty) Ltd – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

REPORTS TO
Function Manager or any other person appointed to supervise him/her from time to time.
PRIMARY POSITION PURPOSE
This position is responsible for providing professional services on projects within the Roads & Highways Functional group, leading and executing Projects within the group.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Responsible for the general management of medium/large transportation infrastructure projects
- Responsible for the project management and coordination of multi-disciplinary project teams
- Look after budgets, resourcing and outsourcing of project work within the section, as well as agree project budgets with other sections on large projects comprising multi-disciplinary project teams
- Author competent technical reports of acceptable technical and presentational quality
- Check work of all those in the project team and take responsibility for their work
- Present / represent their technical work
- Supervise Engineers or Technicians in undertaking checks and inspections of constructed works for compliance with design and specifications, including monitoring and proposing remedial actions
- Development and/or improvement of function group specific design procedures
- Submission of tenders and proposals for function
- Win and deliver projects for the Function
- Draft successful responses to bids
- Clear knowledge of work procedures and ability to brief project team on them
- Assign work to others
- Regular client contact and management of client relationships
- Build sustainable relationships with clients
- Successful identification and following through on leads associated with additional work
- Clear understanding of local functional engineering environment and markets
- Train others in respective functional field and build a team
- Market technical capability
- Coordinate work between functions
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
- Overseeing and delivery of design standards at a specialist level
- Quality and timeliness of reporting and other deliverables such as reports and drawings
- Planning of workload to meet deadlines
- Knowledge and implementation of SMEC’s systems and procedures
- Reporting to meet project and internal requirements
- Client satisfaction with project delivery
- Report writing
RECOMMENDED QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
- Bachelor of Engineering degree/higher degree in Engineering from accredited university
- Professional Registration with ECSA essential
- Minimum 10 years of professional experience in transportation infrastructure with a strong background in geometric design
- In depth experience of Government standards, codes and documentation
- Specialist knowledge of Bentley MicroStation and Open Roads Design Software or similar
- Knowledge of web-based project cost control and financial systems (BST)
- Experience in design management and design delivery for projects and managing professional teams of medium/large projects, would be beneficial
- Knowledge of QA and OHS requirements on engineering projects
- Knowledge of the commercial aspects of project management
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to conceptualise designs effective report writing
- Courteous and business orientated manners when communicating with stakeholders to foster and promote good working relations
- Co-operative and flexible work style to work in a team environment
- Ability to meet deadlines and work under pressure
- Ability to make technical decisions which are outcome driven
Desired Skills:
- Geometric Design
- Bentley
- MicroStation
- Transportation Infrastructure
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Engineering Council of South Africa
About The Employer:
SMEC South Africa is part of the SMEC Group and joined forces with Surbana Jurong to provide global engineering and consultancy expertise in urban, infrastructure, and management advisory services. Our new partnership has created a talent pool of 16,500 dedicated people working across a network of 120 offices in 40 countries.
SMEC employs passionate and innovative people who are driven to deliver exceptional outcomes and who want to feel valued in a diverse and inclusive workplace.
We are committed to developing our people. We encourage them to see things differently, to be creative, to push boundaries, and to work on a broad range of projects that help build a better future.
Consistently recognized for technical excellence and design innovation, SMEC continues to receive industry awards and accolades from around the world. Engineering News-Record (ENR) currently ranks SMEC in the top 24 of the ‘2021 Top 225 International Design Firms’.