User Experience (UX) Designer – Gauteng

Our client based in Johannesburg is looking at expanding their team and looking for an energetic User Experience (UX) Designer. You will be joining the business at an exciting period of growth and transition and support its customers with general queries and complaints.

The User Experience (UX) Designer is responsible for developing intuitive, user-centered designs/flows that enhance the overall experience of digital products and services that maximise conversions into lead generation and successful subscriptions. The UX Designer should envision user needs, conducting research, and designing interactive solutions which enable an easy excellent user experience of the company website and associated platforms.

BSc/BA Graphic Design, Interaction Design, User experience Design, Marketing, or Information Technology

Relevant application certifications

5 Years’ experience as an UX design lead

With specific experience working with: User Experience (UX) design principles and methodologies Prototyping and Wireframing tools such as : (Marvel, InVision or similar) Conducting research and ensuring smooth and productive user journeys Designing of User Interfaces (UI)



User Research and Analysis:

Conduct user research activities to gain insights into user behaviours, needs, and preferences

Plan and implement overall UX design strategy

Analyse research findings and data to identify user pain points, challenges, and opportunities for improvement

Create user personas, user journeys, and other UX artefacts to guide design decisions and align with user requirements.

Stay updated on industry best practices, methodologies and emerging trends in UX research and incorporate them into design processes

Continuously review UX performance and implement measures to manage performance by monitoring conversions, sessions on site, page drop offs and other KPIs.

Present insights and recommendations to leadership team on performance and strategy

Work closely with SEO, developers, technical and marketing, produce designs to ensure alignment on UX goals and deliverables.

Work closely with marketing teams to ensure consistency between brand experiences and user experiences and maximisation of conversions

Effectively communicate design concepts, rationale, and user research findings to stakeholders at various levels of the organization.

Stay updated on industry trends, new design tools, and emerging technologies to enhance design processes and deliver innovative user experiences.

Wireframing and Prototyping:

Translate user requirements and research insights into wireframes, process or user flows, and interactive prototypes in line with requirement briefs

Collaborate with stakeholders to define product features and functionalities and visualise them in a user-friendly manner.

Conduct iterative design reviews and gather feedback to refine wireframes and prototypes

Validate design concepts through usability testing and make iterative improvements based on user feedback and ensure design repositories are continuously up to date.

Interaction and Visual Design:

Create intuitive and visually appealing interface designs that align with user expectations and brand guidelines.

Design and implement information architecture, navigation structures, and interactive elements to enhance usability and user engagement.

Collaborate with stakeholders to ensure design feasibility and consistency.

Incorporate principles of accessibility and usability to create inclusive designs that cater to diverse user needs.

Usability Testing and Iterative Design:

Plan and conduct usability testing sessions to evaluate the effectiveness of design solutions and identify areas for improvement.

Analyse usability testing results and user feedback to iterate on designs and enhance the user experience.

Collaborate with development teams to implement design changes and ensure a seamless transition from design to development.

Advocate for user-centered design principles and usability best practices within the organization.

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

