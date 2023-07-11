Angular Front-End Developer – Johannesburg (Remote) – Up to R1.2mil per annum at E merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is your chance to working on international projects on a permanent basis from the beautiful South Africa
This company offers a hybrid work environment for the first 3 months, after which it will be largely remote work. The company provides services to international clients from Sa and is looking for stable, level-headed programmers.
Requirements:
- 5+ years’ experience
- Angular 12+
- Typescript
- JavaScript
- HTML
- SCSS
- Jira
- GIT
Reference Number for this position is DB57305 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg (remote) offering a cost to company salary negotiable between [URL Removed] to [URL Removed] negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dewald on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Typescript
- Javascript
- HTML
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma