Angular Front-End Developer – Johannesburg (Remote) – Up to R1.2mil per annum at E merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

This is your chance to working on international projects on a permanent basis from the beautiful South Africa

This company offers a hybrid work environment for the first 3 months, after which it will be largely remote work. The company provides services to international clients from Sa and is looking for stable, level-headed programmers.

Requirements:

5+ years’ experience

Angular 12+

Typescript

JavaScript

HTML

SCSS

Jira

GIT

