Our client is looking for a senior BI Developer. It is a one-year contract based in Eastern Cape-Uitenhage.
Scope of the project:
- ETL: SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS), SAP Data Services, Azure Data Factory
- Database and Data Warehouse: SQL 2008 & SQL 2017 Server
- SQL Analysis Services Data Modelling
- Power Report and Dashboards Development
Resources Required:
- Provide primary competency in all aspects of the Business Objects reporting realization including:
- o definition of technical requirements,
- table specification and database and data warehouse design,
- report development,
- implementation and performance optimization,
- support;
? Provide detailed documentation in editable Microsoft based files (not PDF);
? Ensure training of User and systems administration for correct environment Coordination
of the IT BI reporting Responsibilities;
? Perform Incident, Problem and Change Management Activities for implemented BI/BO
projects and services together with the IS business areas.
Desired Skills:
- Developer
- Business Intelligence
- SQL
- Programmer