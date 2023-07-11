BI Developer

Our client is looking for a senior BI Developer. It is a one-year contract based in Eastern Cape-Uitenhage.

Scope of the project:

ETL: SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS), SAP Data Services, Azure Data Factory

Database and Data Warehouse: SQL 2008 & SQL 2017 Server

SQL Analysis Services Data Modelling

Power Report and Dashboards Development

Resources Required:

Provide primary competency in all aspects of the Business Objects reporting realization including:

o definition of technical requirements,

table specification and database and data warehouse design,

report development,

implementation and performance optimization,

support;

? Provide detailed documentation in editable Microsoft based files (not PDF);

? Ensure training of User and systems administration for correct environment Coordination

of the IT BI reporting Responsibilities;

? Perform Incident, Problem and Change Management Activities for implemented BI/BO

projects and services together with the IS business areas.

Desired Skills:

Developer

Business Intelligence

SQL

Programmer

