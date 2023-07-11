BI Developer

Jul 11, 2023

Our client is looking for a senior BI Developer. It is a one-year contract based in Eastern Cape-Uitenhage.
Scope of the project:

  • ETL: SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS), SAP Data Services, Azure Data Factory
  • Database and Data Warehouse: SQL 2008 & SQL 2017 Server
  • SQL Analysis Services Data Modelling
  • Power Report and Dashboards Development

Resources Required:

  • Provide primary competency in all aspects of the Business Objects reporting realization including:
  • o definition of technical requirements,
  • table specification and database and data warehouse design,
  • report development,
  • implementation and performance optimization,
  • support;

? Provide detailed documentation in editable Microsoft based files (not PDF);
? Ensure training of User and systems administration for correct environment Coordination
of the IT BI reporting Responsibilities;
? Perform Incident, Problem and Change Management Activities for implemented BI/BO
projects and services together with the IS business areas.

Desired Skills:

  • Developer
  • Business Intelligence
  • SQL
  • Programmer

