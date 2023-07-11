Business Analyst Asset Finance

R600 000 – R800 000



Business Analyst Asset Finance

R600 000 – R800 000

My client, a leading giant in the banking industry is now looking for individuals that is ready to secure their future. If you are an experienced BA with a Bachelor s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas: Business, Commerce and Management Studies (Required), this is the opportunity of a lifetime.

Minimum Requirements:

Ensure that all of the Bank's credit policies and philosophy are fully complied with at all times, and that any policy breaches have been suitably addressed and mitigated against.
Ensure adherence to bank's Retail Business Bank Credit Policy and other relevant legislation, for example during the application preparation process.
Ensure adherence to commercial asset finance target market criteria and that all deviations is suitably addressed and mitigated against.
Prepare facility letters/ commitment letters with term sheets and loan agreements in accordance with credit approval requirements.
Bachelor s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas: Business, Commerce and Management Studies (Required)

