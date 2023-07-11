Business Intelligence Business Analyst I [BIBA I] at Capitec Bank Ltd – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To gather, analyse and understand business users’ data and analytics requirements and translate these requirements into analytics best practice technical solutions that meet the relevant business objectives.

* To produce comprehensive business requirements specifications from business requirements leveraging domain, technical and data knowledge and coordinating collaboration from relevant stakeholders (e.g. own Product Line, Shared Services and other support teams) in the Capitec Data Estate

Education (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Systems

* Certification in AWS Practitioner

Education (Ideal or Preferred)

* Certification in Business Analysis

Knowledge and Experience

Knowledge

Minimum:

* Data Warehousing on an enterprise level

* Cloud data estates (e.g., AWS and Azure)

* Cluster computing fundamentals e.g., Big Data

* Data Governance and Data Management

* Financial systems and procedures

* SDLC / DevOps

* Conceptual Data modelling

* Basic data analysis using SQL (PostgresSQL)

* Understanding of the concepts of data visualisation

* Software Testing and Quality Assurance

* Databases and Database design

Ideal:

* Banking systems environment

* Banking business model

* Agile development life cycle

* Quality Assurance (QA)

* Amazon Redshift

Experience

Minimum:

* At least 3 years’ proven experience within information systems business intelligence and data warehousing environment

* At least 3 years’ proven experience in drafting Business Requirement Specifications/Documents and translating requirements between business and functional stakeholders

* Experience in Business Analysis using various techniques to describe business needs e.g. conceptual model, ERD, Test Cases, Data Flows, UML models, Data Dictionary, Business processes flows, etc.

* Able to perform data analysis

Ideal:

* Able to perform data analysis and determine the impact and next steps required

* Able to identify and classify data exposure risk from the relevant legislation

* Relevant business domain knowledge e.g., credit

* Business Information Business Analysis experience in a finance/banking environment

Skills

* Commercial Thinking Skills

* Facilitation Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Analytical Skills

* Communications Skills

Additional Information

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

SQL

Power BI

Business Intelligence

