Cybercriminals targeting crypto users

Kaspersky has unearthed a phishing campaign targeting cryptocurrency users across the globe. The scheme showcases the ever-evolving tactics used by cybercriminals and reflects cryptocurrency’s increasing appeal.

During the European spring (March to May) of 2023 alone, Kaspersky’s solutions detected and thwarted over 85 000 scam emails, encompassing both hot and cold wallets.

With over 400-million cryptocurrency wallet owners globally, the spike in popularity of hot wallets comes from their accessible nature. Online storage services such as crypto exchanges and dedicated apps have become prime targets for cybercriminals due to their constant Internet connectivity.

Phishing attacks aimed at hot wallet users typically employ relatively simple tactics, often exploiting non-technical individuals. Malicious actors impersonate well-known crypto exchanges through fraudulent emails, urging users to validate transactions or reconfirm the security of their wallets. Unsuspecting victims who click on the links are redirected to fake Web pages that prompt them to enter their seed phrase – an essential element for wallet recovery. By gaining access to the seed phrase, scammers can seize control of the victim’s wallet and transfer funds to their own accounts.

In contrast, cold wallets are entirely offline storage systems, like a dedicated device or even a private key jotted down on paper. Hardware wallets are a prevalent type of cold wallet. They have garnered favour among users storing substantial cryptocurrency holdings due to their enhanced security measures. However, Kaspersky researchers recently discovered a targeted phishing campaign specifically tailored to exploit cold wallet owners. This campaign is initiated with an email masquerading as a prominent cryptocurrency exchange, Ripple, enticing recipients with the promise of participating in an XRP token giveaway.

Instead of directing victims to a phishing page, scammers employ a more sophisticated technique by creating a deceptive blog post that mimics the Ripple website’s design. This blog offers users the chance to enter a giveaway of XRP tokens, the platform’s internal cryptocurrency, by following a specified link. After following the link to a fake Ripple page using a domain name that closely resembles the official Ripple domain (a Punycode phishing attack), victims are prompted to connect their hardware wallets, such as Trezor or Ledger, to the scam website. This interaction allows scammers to gain access to victims’ accounts and initiate fraudulent transactions.

As of Spring (European) 2023, Kaspersky’s antispam solutions successfully detected and blocked over 85 000 scam emails aimed at cryptocurrency users. This nefarious campaign reached its peak in March, with more than 34 000 intercepted malicious messages. Kaspersky continued safeguarding cryptocurrency users in April and May, thwarting roughly 19 902 and 30 816 scam emails in these months respectively.

“We are witnessing an ongoing surge in the popularity of cryptocurrencies, and with it, the need for users to stay alert and implement strong security measures to protect their digital assets. It is crucial to verify the authenticity of the sender and exercise caution before clicking on any links or providing sensitive information,” says Roman Dedenok, security expert at Kaspersky.