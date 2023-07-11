Data Analyst

Our client, a leader in their field with offices internationally, is looking for a skilled and passionate Data Analyst to join their team.

Responsibilities:

Gathering data from various sources, ensuring its accuracy, and performing data cleaning and preprocessing tasks to prepare it for analysis.

Applying statistical techniques, data mining methods, and data visualisation tools to analyse datasets, identify patterns, trends, and correlations, and derive meaningful insights.

Reporting and Visualisation: Creating reports, dashboards, and visualisations using tools like Excel, Tableau, or Power BI to present data findings in a clear and concise manner to non-technical stakeholders.

Interpreting analytical results, drawing conclusions, and making data-driven recommendations to guide decision-making processes.

Collaborating with cross-functional teams, such as finance, management, operations and engineering, and stakeholders, to understand requirements, share insights, and contribute to data-driven projects.

Requirements:

3+ years data analytics experience

Diploma / Degree in Information Systems (Engineering background favourable)

Supplementary courses through MOOC or similar favourable

Advanced Tableau Desktop/Server experience

Strong IT skills (MS Excel, Office, Coding)

Programming languages, such as SQL, JavaScript, R and Python, C#

Experience in designing and understanding various data structures and common methods in data transformation.

Experience in data management with accuracy and attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Tableau

SQL

R

Python

Data patterns

Reporting

Excel

Power BI

Data collection

Engineering

Trends

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position