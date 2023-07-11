Our client, a leader in their field with offices internationally, is looking for a skilled and passionate Data Analyst to join their team.
Responsibilities:
- Gathering data from various sources, ensuring its accuracy, and performing data cleaning and preprocessing tasks to prepare it for analysis.
- Applying statistical techniques, data mining methods, and data visualisation tools to analyse datasets, identify patterns, trends, and correlations, and derive meaningful insights.
- Reporting and Visualisation: Creating reports, dashboards, and visualisations using tools like Excel, Tableau, or Power BI to present data findings in a clear and concise manner to non-technical stakeholders.
- Interpreting analytical results, drawing conclusions, and making data-driven recommendations to guide decision-making processes.
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams, such as finance, management, operations and engineering, and stakeholders, to understand requirements, share insights, and contribute to data-driven projects.
Requirements:
- 3+ years data analytics experience
- Diploma / Degree in Information Systems (Engineering background favourable)
- Supplementary courses through MOOC or similar favourable
- Advanced Tableau Desktop/Server experience
- Strong IT skills (MS Excel, Office, Coding)
- Programming languages, such as SQL, JavaScript, R and Python, C#
- Experience in designing and understanding various data structures and common methods in data transformation.
- Experience in data management with accuracy and attention to detail.
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Tableau
- SQL
- R
- Python
- Data patterns
- Reporting
- Excel
- Power BI
- Data collection
- Engineering
- Trends
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Performance Bonus