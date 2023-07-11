Data Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Hillcrest

Jul 11, 2023

Our client, a leader in their field with offices internationally, is looking for a skilled and passionate Data Analyst to join their team.

Responsibilities:

  • Gathering data from various sources, ensuring its accuracy, and performing data cleaning and preprocessing tasks to prepare it for analysis.
  • Applying statistical techniques, data mining methods, and data visualisation tools to analyse datasets, identify patterns, trends, and correlations, and derive meaningful insights.
  • Reporting and Visualisation: Creating reports, dashboards, and visualisations using tools like Excel, Tableau, or Power BI to present data findings in a clear and concise manner to non-technical stakeholders.
  • Interpreting analytical results, drawing conclusions, and making data-driven recommendations to guide decision-making processes.
  • Collaborating with cross-functional teams, such as finance, management, operations and engineering, and stakeholders, to understand requirements, share insights, and contribute to data-driven projects.

Requirements:

  • 3+ years data analytics experience
  • Diploma / Degree in Information Systems (Engineering background favourable)
  • Supplementary courses through MOOC or similar favourable
  • Advanced Tableau Desktop/Server experience
  • Strong IT skills (MS Excel, Office, Coding)
  • Programming languages, such as SQL, JavaScript, R and Python, C#
  • Experience in designing and understanding various data structures and common methods in data transformation.
  • Experience in data management with accuracy and attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • Tableau
  • SQL
  • R
  • Python
  • Data patterns
  • Reporting
  • Excel
  • Power BI
  • Data collection
  • Engineering
  • Trends

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position