Data Modeller / Data Architect – Sandton – up to R1.2m per annum at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jul 11, 2023

Are you a Data Architect in search of a new exciting career? Are you passionate about Data
Modelling and the Architecture? An insurance market leader is growing in their Data
Management team and they require a Senior Data Architect/ Modeller with more than 7
years’ commercial experience in Data Analytics, architecting the data platform layer, data
cleansing layer and reporting on analytical layers.

Requirements:

  • 7- 10 years’ experience in a comparable commercial environment
  • Provide Data Architecture
  • Build, design, and constant revision of the Model Execution Framework
  • Definition of custom meta data models for ELT/ETL
  • Profile new data sources in a variety of formats including JSON, XML, etc.
  • Define data quality rules with Data Scientists to clean data.
  • Define data mapping and transformation rules between source and data warehouse and data lake.
  • Documentation using Confluence/Wiki
  • Solution design and system analysis
  • Data profiling
  • Exceptional data modelling skills i.e., physical, dimensional, and relational 3N forms
  • Experience working on large and complex datasets.
  • DevOps/DataOps and CI/CD experience

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related discipline is required
  • Added advantage would be stable track record and banking or insurance industry experience and knowledge

The Reference Number for this position is PP57210 which is a Permanent position based
at their client in Sandton offering a salary of up to [URL Removed] Per Annum negotiable on
experience and ability.
at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

