Data Modeller / Data Architect – Sandton – up to R1.2m per annum at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Data Modeller / Data Architect – Sandton – up to R1.2m per annum

Are you a Data Architect in search of a new exciting career? Are you passionate about Data

Modelling and the Architecture? An insurance market leader is growing in their Data

Management team and they require a Senior Data Architect/ Modeller with more than 7

years’ commercial experience in Data Analytics, architecting the data platform layer, data

cleansing layer and reporting on analytical layers.

Requirements:

7- 10 years’ experience in a comparable commercial environment

Provide Data Architecture

Build, design, and constant revision of the Model Execution Framework

Definition of custom meta data models for ELT/ETL

Profile new data sources in a variety of formats including JSON, XML, etc.

Define data quality rules with Data Scientists to clean data.

Define data mapping and transformation rules between source and data warehouse and data lake.

Documentation using Confluence/Wiki

Solution design and system analysis

Data profiling

Exceptional data modelling skills i.e., physical, dimensional, and relational 3N forms

Experience working on large and complex datasets.

DevOps/DataOps and CI/CD experience

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related discipline is required

Added advantage would be stable track record and banking or insurance industry experience and knowledge

