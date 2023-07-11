Data Modeller / Data Architect – Sandton – up to R1.2m per annum at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you a Data Architect in search of a new exciting career? Are you passionate about Data
Modelling and the Architecture? An insurance market leader is growing in their Data
Management team and they require a Senior Data Architect/ Modeller with more than 7
years’ commercial experience in Data Analytics, architecting the data platform layer, data
cleansing layer and reporting on analytical layers.
If this sounds like you, APPLY NOW!
Requirements:
- 7- 10 years’ experience in a comparable commercial environment
- Provide Data Architecture
- Build, design, and constant revision of the Model Execution Framework
- Definition of custom meta data models for ELT/ETL
- Profile new data sources in a variety of formats including JSON, XML, etc.
- Define data quality rules with Data Scientists to clean data.
- Define data mapping and transformation rules between source and data warehouse and data lake.
- Documentation using Confluence/Wiki
- Solution design and system analysis
- Data profiling
- Exceptional data modelling skills i.e., physical, dimensional, and relational 3N forms
- Experience working on large and complex datasets.
- DevOps/DataOps and CI/CD experience
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related discipline is required
- Added advantage would be stable track record and banking or insurance industry experience and knowledge
The Reference Number for this position is PP57210 which is a Permanent position based
at their client in Sandton offering a salary of up to [URL Removed] Per Annum negotiable on
experience and ability. Contact Prinuchka Pather at [Email Address Removed] or call her
at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- ETL
- DevOps
- CI/CD
- JSON
- XML
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma