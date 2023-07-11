Data scientist

If you are keen on AI and Machine learning, consulting clients on predictive models, scaling their business, and if you are someone that does not follow the status quo, you would be very happy at this company.

Qualification Requirements

Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Applied Mathematics or engineering, or a similar quantitative qualification.

Honors or Masters would be highly advantageous

At least one year programming experience in R, Python or Julia.

Skills

Deep understanding of optimisation, predictive modeling, machine-learning, clustering and classification techniques, and algorithms.

Familiarity with relational databases, preferably PostgreSQL

Experience using source control and continuous integration with Git (e.g. Gitlab/Github)

Some exposure to Linux. Docker / Kubernetes knowledge is an advantage but not required.

A firm understanding of and experience with the scientific method

Experience and excellence in data driven storytelling

If this excites you, please apply online,

If you had no response within two weeks, please deem your application as unsuccesfull.

