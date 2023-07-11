Data Scientist at Glencore – North West Rustenburg

(Energy) Data Scientist.

Head Office: Rustenburg.

Ref No: 28002.

Applications Close: Wednesday, 19 July 2023 at 5PM.

In this role you will be responsible for:

Analise bid data to identify energy trends and opportunities.

Define the technical and economic aspects of new renewable energy sites, including wind farms, solar installations to ensure viable projects are implemented.

Using computer modelling software to produce detailed designs and energy production estimates.

Preparing and scrutinizing project plans, schedules of work and cost estimates.

Monitoring and ensuring that the installation and running of renewable energy sites meets requirements.

Identify and support process team in identifying, verifying, analysing, and implementing process improvement and process re-engineering opportunities.

Manage the integration of the renewable energy produced into existing systems.

Writing and presenting technical reports.

Communicate key lessons learned and best practices from projects.

Consult with energy providers, contractors and other engineering and science professionals.

About you:

NQF level 7 qualification in Electrical Engineering.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience within the mining and metals industry.

Excellent science and maths acumen.

Knowledge of data base structure and computer coding (specifically Python).

An analytical mind with the ability to perform complex problem solving.

Excellent organizational skills and the ability to work on several tasks or projects concurrently.

Advance computer literacy in MS Office.

