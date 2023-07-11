Data Scientist at Glencore

(Energy) Data Scientist.
Head Office: Rustenburg.
Ref No: 28002.
Applications Close: Wednesday, 19 July 2023 at 5PM.
In this role you will be responsible for:
- Analise bid data to identify energy trends and opportunities.
- Define the technical and economic aspects of new renewable energy sites, including wind farms, solar installations to ensure viable projects are implemented.
- Using computer modelling software to produce detailed designs and energy production estimates.
- Preparing and scrutinizing project plans, schedules of work and cost estimates.
- Monitoring and ensuring that the installation and running of renewable energy sites meets requirements.
- Identify and support process team in identifying, verifying, analysing, and implementing process improvement and process re-engineering opportunities.
- Manage the integration of the renewable energy produced into existing systems.
- Writing and presenting technical reports.
- Communicate key lessons learned and best practices from projects.
- Consult with energy providers, contractors and other engineering and science professionals.
About you:
- NQF level 7 qualification in Electrical Engineering.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience within the mining and metals industry.
- Excellent science and maths acumen.
- Knowledge of data base structure and computer coding (specifically Python).
- An analytical mind with the ability to perform complex problem solving.
- Excellent organizational skills and the ability to work on several tasks or projects concurrently.
- Advance computer literacy in MS Office.
Desired Skills:
- Electrical Engineering
- Python
- renewable energy sites
- wind farms
- solar installations
- renewable energy
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree