Data Scientist at Glencore

Jul 11, 2023

(Energy) Data Scientist.
Head Office: Rustenburg.
Ref No: 28002.
Applications Close: Wednesday, 19 July 2023 at 5PM.

In this role you will be responsible for:

  • Analise bid data to identify energy trends and opportunities.
  • Define the technical and economic aspects of new renewable energy sites, including wind farms, solar installations to ensure viable projects are implemented.
  • Using computer modelling software to produce detailed designs and energy production estimates.
  • Preparing and scrutinizing project plans, schedules of work and cost estimates.
  • Monitoring and ensuring that the installation and running of renewable energy sites meets requirements.
  • Identify and support process team in identifying, verifying, analysing, and implementing process improvement and process re-engineering opportunities.
  • Manage the integration of the renewable energy produced into existing systems.
  • Writing and presenting technical reports.
  • Communicate key lessons learned and best practices from projects.
  • Consult with energy providers, contractors and other engineering and science professionals.

About you:

  • NQF level 7 qualification in Electrical Engineering.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience within the mining and metals industry.
  • Excellent science and maths acumen.
  • Knowledge of data base structure and computer coding (specifically Python).
  • An analytical mind with the ability to perform complex problem solving.
  • Excellent organizational skills and the ability to work on several tasks or projects concurrently.
  • Advance computer literacy in MS Office.

Desired Skills:

  • Electrical Engineering
  • Python
  • renewable energy sites
  • wind farms
  • solar installations
  • renewable energy

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

