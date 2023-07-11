Deloitte Africa launches generative AI practice

Deloitte Africa has launched its generative AI practice for the African market bringing together industry experience, skilled AI engineers, as well as ecosystem and alliance partners to build generative AI solutions aimed at accelerating the pace of business innovation.

“There’s been extensive discussion across industries around the capabilities of generative AI technology and its potential to revolutionise the way we work; how it allows for digital systems to understand us as humans without effort; and for us humans to create digital systems and solutions quickly and at scale,” says Quentin Williams, director and AI leader for Deloitte Africa. “We will be going much further than exploring what’s possible – we enter the market with the aim of creating what’s next.

“Think about humans with machines, strategy with insights, cost reduction through automation, data with purpose, speed with precision,” adds Williams. “The power of this symbiotic relationship has never been more significant.

“Not just a tool, generative AI is the catalyst that not only empowers us to reimagine and shape the future but, indeed, to create it. Through our Africa Generative AI Practice, we will harness the power of innovation and technology to unlock unprecedented possibilities. We aim to – and will – increase AI fluency within the market, grow AI talent on the continent and, together with our alliance partners, take enterprise scale generative AI solutions to our clients.”

Jania Okwechime, partner, data analytics and AI leader for Deloitte West Africa, adds: “Through this practice, our clients now have access to Artificial Intelligence Labs, accelerated use-case development, and Large Language Model managed services – all within our Trustworthy AI framework. The vast potential of AI combined with human insights is set to revolutionise industries and amplify economic growth.”