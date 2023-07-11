DevOps Engineer will be responsible for managing infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS and Azure cloud technologies.
Key Requirements
- Minimum of at least 3-4+ years of experience working as a DevOps Engineer.
- Relevant Computer Science/ Information Technology Degree/Diploma
- AWS DevOps Professional Certification
- Practical experience working with automated deployments and source control and has an ability to code and script.
- Agile software development in Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, Typescript.
- Responsible for developing and building IT solutions.
- Build automated deployments through the use of configuration management technology.
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Agile
- Python
- Java
- Typescript
- DevOps