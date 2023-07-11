Devops Engineer

Jul 11, 2023

DevOps Engineer will be responsible for managing infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS and Azure cloud technologies.
Key Requirements

  • Minimum of at least 3-4+ years of experience working as a DevOps Engineer.
  • Relevant Computer Science/ Information Technology Degree/Diploma
  • AWS DevOps Professional Certification
  • Practical experience working with automated deployments and source control and has an ability to code and script.
  • Agile software development in Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, Typescript.
  • Responsible for developing and building IT solutions.
  • Build automated deployments through the use of configuration management technology.

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Agile
  • Python
  • Java
  • Typescript
  • DevOps

