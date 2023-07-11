Devops Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

DevOps Engineer will be responsible for managing infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS and Azure cloud technologies.

Key Requirements

Minimum of at least 3-4+ years of experience working as a DevOps Engineer.

Relevant Computer Science/ Information Technology Degree/Diploma

AWS DevOps Professional Certification

Practical experience working with automated deployments and source control and has an ability to code and script.

Agile software development in Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, Typescript.

Responsible for developing and building IT solutions.

Build automated deployments through the use of configuration management technology.

