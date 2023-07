Full Stack Developer at Conekt Dynamix – Gauteng Johannesburg

Leading Corporate and Investment Bank requires the skills of a Full Stack Developer

Java and Angular

12 month contract role

Hybrid working between home and the office based in Johannesburg

Minimum 5 years experience as a developer, with a minimum 3 years experience as a full stack developer using Java and Angular

Desired Skills:

java

angular

Learn more/Apply for this position