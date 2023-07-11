Intermediate Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Join the iOCO family and become part of our dynamic team as an Intermediate Test Analyst. We are a leading provider of innovative solutions, dedicated to helping our clients achieve their business objectives. As an Intermediate Test Analyst, you will play a key role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through comprehensive testing and analysis. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to analyze requirements, design test cases, execute tests, and report findings to stakeholders.

EnvironmentEssential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

To perform functional and non-functional testing for the implementation of: Successful business solutions (new and changed applications/functionality). Defect fixes. System enhancements. End-to-end, systems integration, and regression testing. Disaster recovery testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents. Non-functional testing such as performance-related and security-related testing.

This role identifies and defines the required test scenarios and/or test cases, coordinates the execution of testing inclusive of functional hand-over points, monitors detailed testing progress and results in each test cycle, and evaluates the overall quality.

The test analyst verifies and validates that the intended solution meets the stated requirements, expected outcomes, and specifications that guided its design and development and that they work as expected.

Testing includes all integration to non-SAP external systems.

Job Objectives:

Test Planning.

Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction, and review.

Test prerequisites compilation (dependencies, access, environment, data).

Test execution, recording, and defect logging.

Maintain testing that conforms to the TCoE quality standards framework with a high level of accuracy.

Test status updates and reporting.

Test closure activities. Qualifications.

Other:

SQL Experience.

API Testing Experience (Postman, SOAP UI, Swagger, etc.)

Testing in an Agile Environment.

Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc).

Work environment:

Permanent position

Location preference: Cape Town – (Hhybrid way of work)

Level/ years of experience: intermediate (4 – 6 years)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

