Intermediate Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Join the iOCO family and become part of our dynamic team as an Intermediate Test Analyst. We are a leading provider of innovative solutions, dedicated to helping our clients achieve their business objectives. As an Intermediate Test Analyst, you will play a key role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through comprehensive testing and analysis. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to analyze requirements, design test cases, execute tests, and report findings to stakeholders.
EnvironmentEssential Qualification:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
- ISTQB
Essential Functions/ Job Description:
- To perform functional and non-functional testing for the implementation of:
- Successful business solutions (new and changed applications/functionality).
- Defect fixes.
- System enhancements.
- End-to-end, systems integration, and regression testing.
- Disaster recovery testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents.
- Non-functional testing such as performance-related and security-related testing.
- This role identifies and defines the required test scenarios and/or test cases, coordinates the execution of testing inclusive of functional hand-over points, monitors detailed testing progress and results in each test cycle, and evaluates the overall quality.
- The test analyst verifies and validates that the intended solution meets the stated requirements, expected outcomes, and specifications that guided its design and development and that they work as expected.
- Testing includes all integration to non-SAP external systems.
Job Objectives:
- Test Planning.
- Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction, and review.
- Test prerequisites compilation (dependencies, access, environment, data).
- Test execution, recording, and defect logging.
Maintain testing that conforms to the TCoE quality standards framework with a high level of accuracy.
- Test status updates and reporting.
- Test closure activities. Qualifications.
Other:
- SQL Experience.
- API Testing Experience (Postman, SOAP UI, Swagger, etc.)
- Testing in an Agile Environment.
- Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc).
Work environment:
- Permanent position
- Location preference: Cape Town – (Hhybrid way of work)
- Level/ years of experience: intermediate (4 – 6 years)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML