Intermediate Test Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 11, 2023

Join the iOCO family and become part of our dynamic team as an Intermediate Test Analyst. We are a leading provider of innovative solutions, dedicated to helping our clients achieve their business objectives. As an Intermediate Test Analyst, you will play a key role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through comprehensive testing and analysis. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to analyze requirements, design test cases, execute tests, and report findings to stakeholders.

EnvironmentEssential Qualification:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

  • ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

  • To perform functional and non-functional testing for the implementation of:

    • Successful business solutions (new and changed applications/functionality).

    • Defect fixes.

    • System enhancements.

    • End-to-end, systems integration, and regression testing.

    • Disaster recovery testing (this will be for changes to systems or business products) and fixes for incidents.

    • Non-functional testing such as performance-related and security-related testing.

  • This role identifies and defines the required test scenarios and/or test cases, coordinates the execution of testing inclusive of functional hand-over points, monitors detailed testing progress and results in each test cycle, and evaluates the overall quality.

  • The test analyst verifies and validates that the intended solution meets the stated requirements, expected outcomes, and specifications that guided its design and development and that they work as expected.

  • Testing includes all integration to non-SAP external systems.

Job Objectives:

  • Test Planning.

  • Test scenario and/or test case preparation, construction, and review.

  • Test prerequisites compilation (dependencies, access, environment, data).

  • Test execution, recording, and defect logging.
    Maintain testing that conforms to the TCoE quality standards framework with a high level of accuracy.

  • Test status updates and reporting.

  • Test closure activities. Qualifications.

Other:

  • SQL Experience.

  • API Testing Experience (Postman, SOAP UI, Swagger, etc.)

  • Testing in an Agile Environment.

  • Test Tools experience (ALM QC, Jira, etc).

Work environment:

  • Permanent position

  • Location preference: Cape Town – (Hhybrid way of work)

  • Level/ years of experience: intermediate (4 – 6 years)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position