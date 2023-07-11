IT Support Engineer

IT Support Engineer | Office Automation

KNOWLEDGE AND MINIMUM SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of Microsoft Suite – Excel/Word/PowerPoint

PRINCE 2 Course, ITIL, A+, and N+ will be an advantage

Tertiary education certificates to be submitted

National Senior Certificate (matric) or technical equivalent

Minimum 2-3 years experience – industry related (office automation)

Must be willing to travel locally and nationally

Must support clients/end users technically

Willing to work after hours if called upon to do so

Own vehicle & License essential

Desired Skills:

IT Qualification

IT Support

Office Automation

