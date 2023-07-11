IT Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jul 11, 2023

IT Support Engineer | Office Automation

KNOWLEDGE AND MINIMUM SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge of Microsoft Suite – Excel/Word/PowerPoint
PRINCE 2 Course, ITIL, A+, and N+ will be an advantage
Tertiary education certificates to be submitted
National Senior Certificate (matric) or technical equivalent
Minimum 2-3 years experience – industry related (office automation)
Must be willing to travel locally and nationally
Must support clients/end users technically
Willing to work after hours if called upon to do so
Own vehicle & License essential

Desired Skills:

  • IT Qualification
  • IT Support
  • Office Automation

