IT Technician (CPT) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A Digital Agency located in Cape Town is currently seeking an IT Technician who will be held responsible and accountable for ensuring the efficient functioning of various IT systems. These systems encompass a wide range of devices such as computers, laptops, tablets, phones, 3CX VoIP Phone Systems, CCTV cameras, routers, printers, clocking machines, Video Conferencing systems, and Internet Connectivity. The IT Technician will need to adhere to requirements, specifications, costs, and timelines while managing the implementation and maintenance of the organization’s IT requirements. The ideal candidate should possess a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE) certification, an A+ Certificate, and a minimum of 5 years of experience in IT operations.

DUTIES:

Serving as the first point of contact for IT support within the organisation

Installing, configuring, and maintaining software and hardware components of the

computer and network systems

Diagnosing and troubleshooting software and hardware issues

Repairing and replacing damaged computer and network components

Supporting people whenever they encounter challenges with computers and network Devices.

A variety of day-to-day equipment support, installations, and desktop IT support at dealerships and branches.

REQUIREMENTS:

Understanding of networking fundamentals, including MPLS, SD-WAN, DNS, DHCP & IP subnets.

Google Workplace and Email Support.

Microsoft Operating Systems.

Anydesk, TeamViewer & Remote Desktop.

Variety of Access Points, routers, and switches, including Unify.

Supporting VoIP phones and a 3CX VoIP Phone System.

Network installations including fibre and Cat5e installations.

Installation and support of CCTV cameras.

Support, troubleshoot and installation of signature pads, credit card machines, scanners, and printers.

FortiGate Firewall.

Yealink Video Conferencing.

Qualifications:

Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE).

A+ Certificate.

Minimum of 5 years of experience working in IT operations.

Excellent working knowledge of computer systems, security, network and systems administration, data storage systems and phone systems.

Excellent project management skills and strong ability to prioritise.

A firm grasp of IT infrastructure and operations best practices.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong critical thinking and decision-making skills

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

IT

Technician

CPT

Learn more/Apply for this position