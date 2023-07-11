MULTI-DISCIPLINARY PROJECT MANAGER – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our client, an esteemed multi-disciplinary consulting engineering firm with offices in the Western Cape, has a vacancy for a Multi-Disciplinary Project Manager in its Transportation Infrastructure division in Cape Town.
Key requirements:
- Must have a B. Eng Civil Engineering
- Eng ECSA registered
- Post Graduate Degree and/or PMP®/ SACPCMP registration would be advantageous.
- Min 8 years’ experience in the design or management of transportation or multi-disciplinary projects.
- Have experience with the following Computer Software Programs: MS Projects or Primavera
- MS Office Suite
- Willing to relocate to Cape Town
Please also include the following with your application (failure to do so will exclude your application as these are non-negotiables as per above requirements:
- Proof of qualifications
- Proof of ECSA registration
- Proof of drivers’ licence
Key responsibilities:
- Project and programme management on multi-disciplinary projects
- Client liaison and Key Account Management
- Sub Consultant Procurement and Management
- Implementation of company-cloud-based Site Quality Management System
- Compilation of Feasibility Reports, Design Reports and Tender adjudication reports
- Tenders and Business Development
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Project Manager
- Multidisciplinary
- ECSA
- Primavera
- Engineering
- Consulting
- Transportation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
- 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Engineering Council of South Africa