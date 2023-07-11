MULTI-DISCIPLINARY PROJECT MANAGER

Our client, an esteemed multi-disciplinary consulting engineering firm with offices in the Western Cape, has a vacancy for a Multi-Disciplinary Project Manager in its Transportation Infrastructure division in Cape Town.

Key requirements:

Must have a B. Eng Civil Engineering

Eng ECSA registered

Post Graduate Degree and/or PMP®/ SACPCMP registration would be advantageous.

Min 8 years’ experience in the design or management of transportation or multi-disciplinary projects.

Have experience with the following Computer Software Programs: MS Projects or Primavera

MS Office Suite

Willing to relocate to Cape Town

Please also include the following with your application (failure to do so will exclude your application as these are non-negotiables as per above requirements:

Proof of qualifications

Proof of ECSA registration

Proof of drivers’ licence

Key responsibilities:

Project and programme management on multi-disciplinary projects

Client liaison and Key Account Management

Sub Consultant Procurement and Management

Implementation of company-cloud-based Site Quality Management System

Compilation of Feasibility Reports, Design Reports and Tender adjudication reports

Tenders and Business Development

