MULTI-DISCIPLINARY PROJECT MANAGER

Jul 11, 2023

Our client, an esteemed multi-disciplinary consulting engineering firm with offices in the Western Cape, has a vacancy for a Multi-Disciplinary Project Manager in its Transportation Infrastructure division in Cape Town.

Key requirements:

  • Must have a B. Eng Civil Engineering
  • Eng ECSA registered
  • Post Graduate Degree and/or PMP®/ SACPCMP registration would be advantageous.
  • Min 8 years’ experience in the design or management of transportation or multi-disciplinary projects.
  • Have experience with the following Computer Software Programs: MS Projects or Primavera
  • MS Office Suite
  • Willing to relocate to Cape Town

Please also include the following with your application (failure to do so will exclude your application as these are non-negotiables as per above requirements:

  • Proof of qualifications
  • Proof of ECSA registration
  • Proof of drivers’ licence

Key responsibilities:

  • Project and programme management on multi-disciplinary projects
  • Client liaison and Key Account Management
  • Sub Consultant Procurement and Management
  • Implementation of company-cloud-based Site Quality Management System
  • Compilation of Feasibility Reports, Design Reports and Tender adjudication reports
  • Tenders and Business Development

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Project Manager
  • Multidisciplinary
  • ECSA
  • Primavera
  • Engineering
  • Consulting
  • Transportation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Engineering Council of South Africa

