Position: Project Manager
Job Summary:We are looking for a talented Project Manager to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing projects, focusing on financial management, process improvement, and cross-border operations across Africa. The ideal candidate will have a background in professional services, law firms, or management consulting and possess strong skills in financial modeling, project management, and process optimization.
Responsibilities:
- Project Management: Lead and oversee projects, ensuring successful planning, execution, monitoring, and completion within designated timelines and budgetary constraints.
- Financial Modeling: Utilize your financial modeling expertise to analyze financial data, develop accurate forecasts, and provide strategic recommendations for financial decision-making within the project scope.
- Process Improvement: Identify areas for improvement within internal systems and processes, implement Six Sigma or Prince methodologies, and drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness.
- Cross-Border Operations: Leverage your experience working across borders in Africa to navigate cultural, regulatory, and logistical complexities, ensuring seamless project coordination and execution.
- Stakeholder Management: Engage with various stakeholders, including personnel, clients, and internal teams, to establish clear communication channels, manage expectations, and foster collaborative relationships throughout the project lifecycle.
Requirements:
- Proven experience in a project management role, preferably within professional services, law firms, or management consulting.
- Strong financial modeling skills and the ability to provide strategic insights based on financial analysis.
- Demonstrated expertise in process improvement methodologies such as Six Sigma or Prince.
- Experience working across borders in Africa, understanding the challenges and complexities associated with cross-cultural and cross-regional operations.
- Proficient in improving internal systems and processes to enhance operational efficiency.
- Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with diverse teams.
Desired Skills:
- Financial Modelling
- Project Management
About The Employer:
Company Description:We are currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Project Manager to join a leading BBBEE Level 1 company specializing in expert business support and professional services. They aim to provide cost-efficient services without compromising service quality, allowing business owners and directors to focus on enhancing their primary functions and objectives.