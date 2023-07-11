Project Manager

Position: Project Manager

Job Summary:We are looking for a talented Project Manager to join our team. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing projects, focusing on financial management, process improvement, and cross-border operations across Africa. The ideal candidate will have a background in professional services, law firms, or management consulting and possess strong skills in financial modeling, project management, and process optimization.

Responsibilities:

Project Management: Lead and oversee projects, ensuring successful planning, execution, monitoring, and completion within designated timelines and budgetary constraints.

Financial Modeling: Utilize your financial modeling expertise to analyze financial data, develop accurate forecasts, and provide strategic recommendations for financial decision-making within the project scope.

Process Improvement: Identify areas for improvement within internal systems and processes, implement Six Sigma or Prince methodologies, and drive continuous improvement initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness.

Cross-Border Operations: Leverage your experience working across borders in Africa to navigate cultural, regulatory, and logistical complexities, ensuring seamless project coordination and execution.

Stakeholder Management: Engage with various stakeholders, including personnel, clients, and internal teams, to establish clear communication channels, manage expectations, and foster collaborative relationships throughout the project lifecycle.

Requirements:

Proven experience in a project management role, preferably within professional services, law firms, or management consulting.

Strong financial modeling skills and the ability to provide strategic insights based on financial analysis.

Demonstrated expertise in process improvement methodologies such as Six Sigma or Prince.

Experience working across borders in Africa, understanding the challenges and complexities associated with cross-cultural and cross-regional operations.

Proficient in improving internal systems and processes to enhance operational efficiency.

Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with diverse teams.

Desired Skills:

Financial Modelling

Project Management

About The Employer:

Company Description:We are currently seeking a highly skilled and experienced Project Manager to join a leading BBBEE Level 1 company specializing in expert business support and professional services. They aim to provide cost-efficient services without compromising service quality, allowing business owners and directors to focus on enhancing their primary functions and objectives.

