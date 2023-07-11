Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

Culture fit is very important to this client

My client is looking for someone that is a self-starter, an can hit the ground running!

Are you looking for a Project Manager role to join a prestige insurance company! Then please apply now!

Requirements

Must have worked in the insurance, pensions and/or health industries

10+ years in IT Project Management

IT Project Management SAFe experience or any other Project Management tools

Project Management tools

DevOps and Agile

Benefits

Pension

Unlimited Leave

Hybrid Model

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

SAFe

Insurance

