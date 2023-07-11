Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

Jul 11, 2023

Culture fit is very important to this client

My client is looking for someone that is a self-starter, an can hit the ground running!

Are you looking for a Project Manager role to join a prestige insurance company! Then please apply now!

Requirements

  • Must have worked in the insurance, pensions and/or health industries
  • 10+ years in IT Project Management
  • SAFe experience or any other Project Management tools
  • Project Management tools
  • DevOps and Agile

Benefits

  • Pension
  • Unlimited Leave
  • Hybrid Model

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • SAFe
  • Insurance

